Girona tie down key player to new contract with increased release clause – but €6m jeopardy still remains

Girona lost several key players during the summer, including the likes of Aleix Garcia, Savio and Artem Dovbyk. Someone that they were able to retain the services of was Ivan Martin, despite reported interest from Athletic Club.

Martin has remained as a vital player for head coach Michel Sanchez, and he has been ever-present since the start of the 2024-25 campaign – although he is now set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Slovan Bratislava. Girona are keen to retain his services for many years to come, which is why they have been pushing to agree a new contract with him.

As per Cadena Ser show Que t’hi jugues (via Relevo), an agreement has already been reached. Martin will sign on until 2028, and his release clause will be significantly increased.

Despite this, Girona could still lose him cheaply without being able to stop it. As part of the deal that saw him sign for the Catalans in 2023, Villarreal retained a buy-back clause – it was €4m during the summer, and now, it’s €6m.