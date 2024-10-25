Gavi: Injury hell has made me stronger for Barcelona return

Gavi has revealed his difficult road back from injury and into Barcelona first team action.

After 11 long months out of action, the La Blaugrana star finally made his return to the team, with a cameo off the bench in last weekend’s 5-1 La Liga win over Sevilla.

There were emotional scenes as the Spain international was handed the captain’s armband by his friend Pedri for the final minutes of the contest.

It marked a long battle from surgery, through a demanding rehabilitation programme, as he looks to rebuild his career for club and country.

The 20-year-old is expected to be involved in this weekend’s El Clasico trip to Real Madrid, but he is not fit enough to start such a crunch game, as he looks to gain more match action in the coming weeks.

“I’ve learned a lot because I value things more now. It’s a lesson I’ll take with me for life. This injury is one of the hardest, and I’ve come out of it as a better person, and a better teammate”, as per an interview with DAZN, via Mundo Deportivo.

A decision will be made in the coming days over a Spain recall, after suffering his injury on international duty with La Roja in November 2023, with two UEFA Nations League games on the horizon next month.