Frenkie de Jong admits uncertainty over full Barcelona return

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has admitted he has no idea over when he will return to full fitness.

De Jong’s 2023/24 season was cut short following an ankle injury which eventually saw him miss out on UEFA Euro 2024.

The injury setbacks continued over the summer, as he missed a chunk of preseason, and the subsequent start of the new campaign.

Numerous false dawns over his return increased the frustration before he edged back into action at the start of October.

Three appearances off the bench have helped to build his fitness, but he is unlikely to start tomorrow’s El Clasico trip to Real Madrid, and will miss Netherlands duty next month.

De Jong opened up on his view on the situation and the 27-year-old hinted he is not sure when he will back to full power.

“Whether I’m in a position to start tomorrow? I don’t know, maybe. It depends how I feel these days. Against Sevilla, I would have started, if it wasn’t for some physical irritation”, as per an interview from Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport.

De Jong was injured in the last El Clasico in Madrid, and the indications are he will start on the bench in the Spanish capital, with the Barcelona midfield unchanged.