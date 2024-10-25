A 2025 push for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be Real Madrid’s main transfer focus.

The England international faces a crunch choice before the end of 2024 as he decides whether to stay on Merseyside or move to Madrid.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season with Liverpool working on a renewal offer.

However, the salary package on offer in the Spanish capital is rumoured to be higher, alongside the prospect of a fresh challenge in his career.

A deal can be negotiated from the start of 2025, and completed next summer, and former Premier League boss Tim Sherwood claims the chances of him remaining at Anfield are slim.

“I think Trent is gone. Once Real Madrid come looking for you… he’s won everything at Liverpool and been a great servant, but there’s no chance of keeping him now”, he said.

No decision is expected in either direction until the start of 2025, as Liverpool prepare a final pitch to their homegrown right back, and Real Madrid lie in wait.