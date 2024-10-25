Former Getafe midfielder and Morocco international passes away at the age of 35

Former Getafe and Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has tragically passed away at the age of just 35.

Born in Provins in France to Moroccan heritage, not far from Paris, Barrada came through at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before heading to Getafe’s youth system. He would spend two years with the first team, before moving to Al-Jazira in the UAE. His career would most famously take him to Marseille for two seasons, before spells at Al-Nasr, Antalyasor, Nastic, Al-Shahania and finally Lusitanos back in France, when he retired in 2021.

As per Relevo, he passed away from a heart attack. At the time he was working as a pundit with RMC Sport and BeIN Sport, while he had also taken coaching courses. Barrada would make 28 appearances for the Morocco national team, appearing in two African Cups of Nations, and the London Olympics in 2012, scoring four goals for the Atlas Lions..

In total, Barrada made 227 appearances across his career, scoring 44 times and giving 36 assists. A talented midfielder technically, Barrada enjoyed a fierce strike and an impressive work-rate.