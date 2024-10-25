EXCL: World Cup-winner concerned about Real Madrid setup – ‘The biggest issue is not Kylian Mbappe’

This interview was conducted exclusively by Football España in partnership with Genting Casino.

Naturally, with Real Madrid failing to hit the heights that many had predicted for them, fresh off the back of a Champions League win and the signing of one of the best forwards in the world, much of the early criticism has looked towards Kylian Mbappe’s arrival. That said, the loss of Toni Kroos has been well-documented as one of the big issues to solve for Carlo Ancelotti this season, and World Cup-winner Emmanuel Petit has concerns about whether they can solve it.

Few are better qualified to opine on the role of the holding midfielder, and Ancelotti has tried a variety of combinations in the last few months, with Fede Valverde deeper, and often partnered by Aurelien Tchouameni. One of Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga is charged with filling some of the void left by Kroos, and Petit has his doubts about whether they can.

“First of all, I have a big respect for both of them, because they came as young players to one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a lot of pressure. On top of that, you play alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Those guys have been running the midfield for years, and showing so much quality,” Petit told Football España.

“The second thing is, thinking about Aurelien Tchouameni… He’s been at the club three or four years now, Camavinga nearly the same… Have they improved? I’m not that convinced. To be honest with you, I’m more worried about Tchouameni, because I don’t think he is a proper midfielder yet. I still prefer him as a central defender. And then Camavinga, he’s been playing in different positions. But you know, taking the responsibility from Kroos and Modric, wow.”

While Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are yet to flourish, Petit has little doubt that they will get their game together.

“The biggest problem for Real Madrid is not the adaptation of Kylian Mbappe and his new teammates, the links between them, the understanding, the fluidity, they are going to improve, don’t worry about that.”

“They are huge players, they are going to score goals and give assists, the egos too, they will have to work together, at the moment it’s not the case, I saw the argument between Bellingham and Vinicius, you know they have big egos. But for me the biggest problem with Real Madrid is not up front, it’s in midfield.”

Ancelotti has shown almost unwavering faith in Tchouameni thus far in his Real Madrid career, and clearly believes he is the best answer they have. Yet there is little doubt that Tchouameni has failed to perform as many hoped this season. Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni all have their own impressive skillsets, but none can replicate that of Kroos, which was so crucial to their success over the last three seasons.