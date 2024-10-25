Everton show interest in Real Madrid coach as possible managerial option

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach has been widely discussed in the last 12-18 months, and although he signed a new contract until 2026 last December, he could end up departing sooner as this would allow Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to be appointed as his replacement.

Once Ancelotti’s second spell is up, his coaching staff would also depart. The 65-year-old is expected to retire upon leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, but for his son Davide, it would surely signal the start of his own managerial career.

Ancelotti Jr. has already been considered for several positions in the last 12 months, and according to Diario AS, one of those was Everton, where he had previously worked as assistant manager to his father. The Toffees aren’t the only club to have noticed Davide, as other clubs in the Premier League, as well as Sevilla and Serie A sides, have also looked at him.

Davide Ancelotti is already thinking about his future as a manager, but for now, his primary focus remains Real Madrid. If it is his final season at the club, he will hope to end it in spectacular fashion.