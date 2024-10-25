Dodi at the double as Sevilla cruise past Espanyol

Sevilla bounced back to winning ways in La Liga as two goals from Dodi Lukebakio sealed a 2-0 victory at Espanyol.

Espanyol have enjoyed a strong recent home record, with all three of their league victories in 2024/25 coming in Catalonia, but they struggled against their Andalucian visitors.

In contrast, Sevilla’s away form has been poor, and this victory is their first win on the road this season.

Belgian international Lukebakio got the ball rolling after just 20 minutes as he cannoned home a superb opener,

What a goal! 😱 Dodi Lukebakio with a screamer from long range for Sevilla against Espanyol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2QFIxYteHx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 25, 2024

The 27-year-old then showed superb movement inside the box to evade his marker and double Sevilla’s lead just before the break.

Dodi Lukebakio with a quickfire double for @SevillaFC_ENG … 🇧🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/y8QmHVL8HA — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 25, 2024

Espanyol showed some signs of life after the restart, with a late penalty call rejected following a VAR review, as their struggling streak continues.

Sevilla now move up to ninth in the table overnight, with Espanyol just one point above the relegation zone, with 10 points on the board this season.

