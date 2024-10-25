Confirmed: Real Madrid recover attacking option for El Clasico

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Real Madrid will be without Rodrygo Goes for the next 2-3 weeks after he suffered a muscular injury. His absence is a big blow for Carlo Ancelotti, although as it turns out, the Italian’s attacking options for this weekend’s El Clasico showdown will not be reduced.

Brahim Diaz has been back in training with his teammates over the last few days, as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an adductor injury – he was supposed to be out for months, although it has only turned out to be six weeks.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Brahim will be included in Ancelotti’s squad to face Barcelona on Saturday evening. The Moroccan attacker will receive the medical green light from Real Madrid’s staff.

⚪️🔙 Brahim Díaz returns in the squad. pic.twitter.com/2ciO6kExEm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2024

Brahim had an outstanding first season back at Real Madrid in 2023-24, and there’s no doubt that he will be a valuable asset for Ancelotti is he can recover that form in the coming weeks. He’ll be back on the bench on Saturday.