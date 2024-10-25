Carlo Ancelotti hints at Real Madrid tactical change for El Clasico

Real Madrid have won the last four El Clasico meetings, and they will be aiming to make it five in a row when they host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. A would see the reigning champions draw level with their bitter rivals at the top of La Liga, as they currently trail by three points.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to another Clasico as Real Madrid head coach. As per Diario AS, he assessed the fixture during his pre-match press conference.

“The team is good, motivated. The Clasicos are competitive and hard-fought matches, also entertaining. We want to do well in front of our fans. Barcelona have a very clear idea of the game, they are doing very well. They are a very brave team. We have to prepare for the game well and try to play our best.”

Real Madrid played a back three against Celta Vigo last weekend, which was a move that surprised many. Ancelotti has surprised that he has another trick up his sleeve for El Clasico.

“I have something in mind, it doesn’t seem right to explain it to you today. You have to watch it tomorrow and then say if I was wrong or not.”

Ancelotti also spoke glowingly on Luka Modric and also Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, as the pair – aged 39 and 36 respectively – continue to operate at a very high level.

“They are two incredible professionals, with the seriousness, professionalism and passion they have to play football. There is no secret in this longevity and seniority.”