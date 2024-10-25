Carlo Ancelotti has Real Madrid selection dilemma for El Clasico as defensive switch is considered

On Saturday, Real Madrid are aiming to secure a fifth successive El Clasico victory. Carlo Ancelotti’s side won all three competitive meetings last season, as well as the final one in the 2022-23 campaign. However, securing another win won’t be straightforward on this occasion, with Barcelona having been in outstanding form in recent weeks.

Stopping Barcelona’s attacking threat will be crucial for Los Blancos, and they have identified the in-form Raphinha as the key man to nullify. The Brazilian superstar is expected to start on the left wing, meaning that whoever starts at right-back for Real Madrid will have to produce a mammoth performance.

Lucas Vazquez currently holds the position after Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury, although MD say that Carlo Ancelotti may opt to drop the 33-year-old, who struggled in defence during the victory over Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. Eder Militao would be his replacement, with Aurelien Tchouameni moving into a centre-back position.

Militao would certainly provide better defensive security than Lucas, although he would be playing in a somewhat unfamiliar position. It’s a risk that Real Madrid could choose to take.