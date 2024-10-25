“Bravo!” – Barcelona talent receives high praise from former manager Rafa Marquez

Barcelona have had an outstanding start to the 2024-25 season, despite Hansi Flick having had to deal with numerous injury problems. For most of the campaign so far, the Catalans had been without Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal as defensive midfield options, which is why Marc Casado has been playing so regularly.

However, with the former two now back, Casado has now cemented himself in the starting line-up with a string of very impressive performances. He will almost certainly start his first competitive El Clasico on Saturday, and ahead of that fixture, he paid tribute to Rafa Marquez, his manager at Barca Atletic for the previous few seasons.

“If I am where I am today, it is largely thanks to Rafa Marquez. He gave me confidence at all times and made me a better person and a better player, especially by making me see the importance of working off the field. I will be eternally grateful to him.”

As per MD, Marquez has now issued his response to the player that was his captain at Barca Atletic last season.

“Now as a coach, one of the things you value most is gratitude and helping the player develop. Casado is a clear example of a professional player from head to toe! Bravo! (I’m) happy with his performance!”

Casado has been an unsung hero for Barcelona in recent weeks, to the point where he is becoming undroppable. Since being promoted to the first team in the summer, he has come on leaps and bounds, although Marquez definitely deserves the credit for moulding him into who he is now.