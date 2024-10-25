Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has put El Clasico rivalry aside to back Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Brazil international is the red-hot favourite to clinch the award in Paris next week on the back of a superb 2023/24 season for Los Blancos.

The 24-year-old netted a career season high of 24 goals in all competitions as the talisman in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

His impressive form has carried over into the 2024/25 campaign, forming a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe, and netting eight goals so far.

Martinez is expected to come into direct battle with Vincius Jr and Mbappe tomorrow night in the first El Clasico meeting of the campaign.

However, despite the fierce rivalry between all involved, Martinez only had praise for his opponent ahead of their showdown in Madrid.

“We all know they will give it to Vinicius Jr, I have no doubt. He’s a great player”, as per reports from Marca.

“The other day he showed it in the Champions League and blew the lid off the game! I have no doubt he will try to use it against us obviously. Let’s hope some of our players will be there in the next one, I have no doubt Lamine Yamal will be there soon.”

Vinicius Jr is in deadly recent form against Barcelona, with four goals in three games against them last season, including a hat trick in the home league game.