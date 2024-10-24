Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny happy to cede position to Inaki Pena in Barcelona goal

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending knee injury had thrown Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation into doubt, with the German international having been the nailed first-choice option for head coach Hansi Flick. Inaki Pena currently holds the position, although he will be pushed all the way by recent signing Wojciech Szczesny.

Many expect Szczesny to eventually take over from Pena, although Flick is keeping his faith in the Spaniard for the time being. In the former’s case, he is happy to continue acting as a backup for the time being, as told Eleven Sports (via MD).

“Inaki Pena has not given him any reason to leave him on the bench. We have talked a lot. I’ve already told the coach that I’m 100%, but the team is working well. If it’s not broken, don’t touch it.”

Pena has created some doubts with his performances since returning to the starting line-up at Barcelona, although he will stay ahead of Szczesny until he loses the trust of Flick. For now, this has not happened.

