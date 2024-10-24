WATCH: Real Madrid take aim at El Clasico referee with latest RMTV video

Over the last couple of years, Real Madrid have been well-known for releasing videos highlighting the “errors” of officials that will be in charge of their upcoming matches. Ahead of El Clasico on Saturday, they have done so again with Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, who will be the on-field referee at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid TV used multiple clips to alleged “errors” by Sanchez Martinez during Los Blancos matches – examples included decisions that went against Carlo Ancelotti’s side during last season’s Madrid derby. The report even used audio in relation to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the man at the centre of the Negreira case that also involves Barcelona.

Real Madrid have been called out in the past for making these videos, with Sevilla being the latest to have done so last season – in that instance, the matter had been referred to the Spanish Football Federation. Despite this, the club has no plans to stop publishing this type of content anytime soon.