“There are no favourites” – Barcelona star looking forward to first El Clasico experience

Anticipation continues to build ahead of the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday. Real Madrid and Barcelona will go into the showdown fixture with plenty of confidence, with both sides having heavily defeated German opposition during their Champions League exploits in midweek.

For Dani Olmo, it will be his first taste of the iconic match-up, given that he joined Barcelona in the summer from RB Leipzig. Speaking to TV3 (via Marca), he spoke on the fixture, which he expects to be very closely-matched.

“In a game like this, there are no favourites. It is the best match that is played in La Liga and in Europe. We can beat them with our ideas and we want to show it.”

Olmo made his return to action against Bayern on Wednesday, so he will be pushing for a starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even if he fails to be selected from the off by Hansi Flick, he will surely have the opportunity to assert himself for Barcelona at some stage during Saturday’s showdown.