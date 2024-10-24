Sevilla interested in Tottenham Hotspur talent for January move

Sevilla’s current recruitment model is based largely on signing talented youngsters with an upside, and bringing loan stars from bigger sides, as they try to bring down their wage bill. That has seen Sporting Director Victor Orta exercise his contacts book, and he may try to do so again in January.

As per MuchoDeporte (via ED), Sevilla are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Archie Gray on loan in the January transfer window. The highly rated 18-year-old has seen just 303 minutes of action so far this season, and is yet to start a Premier League game. The three starts he has made have come in the Europa League and League Cup. Orta knows Gray well from when he was at Leeds United, and Gray was in the academy.

The Seville-based paper do note that Spurs’ social media account tweeted out ‘Our Archie’ shortly after that report. Postecoglou is no doubt trying to ease Gray into the team after a €41.25m move this summer. It would be a surprise if they were willing to loan out such an expensive investment, although if he remains just as short of game time, then perhaps that may force the situation.