Real Madrid squad losing faith in coach – section of dressing room fears increased fragility

Real Madrid are not having a bad start to the season, and remain just three points back from La Liga leaders Barcelona, and Champions League group phase leaders Aston Villa and Liverpool. There is no denying that their performances have been largely underwhelming though, and in the words of the latest report on the club from Relevo, the witch hunt has begun.

Some of the fingers are pointed at fitness coach Antonio Pintus. Part of their staff when Zinedine Zidane first took charge as manager, and also returning with Carlo Ancelotti, Pintus has widely been praised for his work while at Real Madrid. Present and correct in Los Blancos’ five Champions League triumphs of a late, he retains a ‘god-like’ reputation with President Florentino Perez. However with injuries plagueing Los Blancos for a second season in a row, some of the Real Madrid players are starting to wonder whether he is all that. Some feel he has an important role, but not a definitive one.

A section of the dressing room believes that while he deserves respect as a trainer, the credit he gets in the media, which is a narrative pushed from within Real Madrid, is disproportionate. It’s been noted that some new signings arrive in better condition than they are at Valdebebas, and that most players work with their own personal trainers in the afternoons after training – some doubts have been expressed about the methods the Italian has been using with his players.

‘He’s a trainer for athletes’ is one of the quotes used as a criticism, meaning that while he prepares players to be very fit, his plans might not always be well-suited to football. That is in part evidenced by the increased fragility of Real Madrid players when it comes to picking up injuries.

Pintus famously organises his fitness plans to ensure Real Madrid players peak physically twice during the season, once in November and December, and again in March and April. That obviously comes with risks, and would suggest that the best is yet to come. However last season was conditioned by the absence of Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, and this one will be notable for the lack of Dani Carvajal. This comes amidst plenty of talk about the increasing demand on top players, due to the increasingly heavy fixture list.