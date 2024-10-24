Real Madrid get confirmation of Rodrygo Goes recovery time after scan

Real Madrid have been battling injuries all summer, and it looked as if Carlo Ancelotti was getting his key players back in time for El Clasico this weekend. Their impressive comeback win over Borussia Dortmund came with a double sting in the tail though.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes limped off late on after playing his part in their third goal against Dortmund, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that he had a muscle injury. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that he would be missing El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday night.

Now after another scan, Mario Cortegana of The Athletic has detailed that he will be out for around 20 days due to a thigh injury affecting his hamstring. That will see him miss games against Barcelona, Valencia (A), AC Milan (H) in the Champions League, and Osasuna (H).

Rodrygo has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right biceps femoris. He will be out for around 20 days, according to the club, resigned because the player is expected to join Brazil NT in the next international break.@TheAthleticFC — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) October 24, 2024

There is reportedly disappointment that he will likely be available to travel with the Brazilian national team, which will come after their match against Osasuna. Brazil face Venezuela and Uruguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers in November on the 14th and 20th, which will come 22 days and 28 days after his injury.

Rodrygo’s injury is compounded by the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who will also miss the Clasico. Brahim Diaz is likely to sit it out alongside David Alaba and Dani Carvajal too, but the good news is that Ancelotti will likely be able to call on him soon, having returned to training this week. Brahim was a key factor in the absence of Vinicius Junior last season through the winter months.