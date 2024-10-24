Luis de la Fuente reveals he was almost sacked as Spain manager despite UEFA Nations League success

Luis de la Fuente’s start to life as Spain head coach has been rather spectacular. Inside his first six months in charge, he guided La Roja to UEFA Nations League glory, and he was led them to European Championship success during the summer. However, the latter may not have happened, as he has now revealed.

Speaking at a talk at the CEU San Pablo University in Madrid (via Relevo), de la Fuente has revealed that he was almost sacked by the Spanish Football Federation during the early stages of the 2023-24 season.

“After I came from winning the Nations League there were many unpleasant events that happened and there was a persecution of my person. We played a game in Georgia that if I hadn’t won it I would have been sacked, because I was surely playing for my position. In the pre-match press conference I told the journalists what would happen if we scored seven, and then the game ended 1-7.”

De la Fuente has not been the most popular figure since taking charge of the Spanish national team, but his statistics speak for themselves. Currently, he is the best manager in La Roja’s history in terms of win ratio.