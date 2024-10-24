Barcelona Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal picks two teammates he’s most impressed with and gives Clasico verdict – ‘I think we’ll win’

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was once again in outrageous form against Bayern Munich, demonstrating that no stage fazes him. On several occasions he showed his confidence, nutmegging Serge Gnabry in a dangerous position, and sitting down Alphonso Davies.

It’s a confidence that he is carrying into El Clasico, feeling that so far Barcelona have been the better team than Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are hoping to end a four-game losing streak against Los Blancos.

Those comments were made to CBS Golazo, and while speaking to Movistar+, the 17-year-old picked out the two players that decided the game in his eyes.

“I liked Pedri, above all. Pedri and Casado. I noticed them a lot in the middle of the pitch, they decided the game. And obviously Rapha, who scored a hat-trick.”

In particular, the Champions League has a special attraction for the Barcelona squad.

“It was a very important game. In a week as important as this, winning 4-1 against a rival like Bayern, who we really wanted to beat, makes us very happy.”

“This season we were very good, with a lot of confidence, but there was always the buzz of let’s see what happens in the Champions League and we wanted to show that we are a great team and we are very united.”

It is a testament to just how good Barcelona were going forward that Lamine Yamal was not the star performer for Barcelona. His ability to threaten from all over the pitch adds an extra dimension to the league leaders next. It will now be up to Carlo Ancelotti to work out a way of stopping this Barcelona side that are currently averaging over three goals per game.

