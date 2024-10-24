La Liga President Javier Tebas fearing racist incidents at El Clasico

Excitement continues to build ahead of the first El Clasico meeting of the season on Sunday. La Liga leaders Barcelona will make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for the showdown match, which promises to a barn-storming occasion.

While the action on-field is eagerly-anticipated, there are those that are fearing possible trouble at the Bernabeu. La Liga president Javier Tebas is one of them, and he expressed his concerns after the signing ceremony of the agreement between La Liga and the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration (via Marca).

“I hope it is a tolerant match, as the last Clasicos have been. But I’m worried about the Clasico and I’m worried about the rest of the matches because of the racists and the intolerant.”

Spanish football has been marred by several shameful incidents in the last 12-18 months, but Real Madrid and Barcelona will be hoping that Saturday’s fixture will pass by without anything happening.