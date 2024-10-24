Kylian Mbappe to win €55m legal case against Paris Saint-Germain

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

In recent months, Kylian Mbappe has been embroiled in a bitter legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he left for Real Madrid in the summer. The matter relates to unpaid wages that the 25-year-old is seeking, and it appears that he is able to receive those funds.

As reported by L’Equipe, the LFP’s joint appeal committee will rule on the case on Friday, and the expected result is in favour of Mbappe. It comes after PSG had appealed the decision of the LFP’s legal commission, which had ruled in September that the Real Madrid attacker was owed the unpaid wages and bonuses.

Despite a verdict in favour of Mbappe being expected in the next 24 hours, the case itself may not be over. The report goes on to say that PSG could file another appeal with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), and it would be no surprise if that were to happen.