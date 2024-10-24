Hansi Flick identifies Barcelona “weak point” that he wants to correct before El Clasico

Barcelona may be on a fantastic run of form to the start the 2024-25 season, but head coach Hansi Flick is not entirely satisfied. On the basis on Wednesday’s match against Bayern Munich, there is reason for him to feel this way, despite the 4-1 victory.

Eric García hasn't trained with the group today, two days ahead of El Clásico. @javigasconMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 24, 2024

The Catalans showed signs of defensive fragility during the 90 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic, and Flick is more than aware of this. Specifically, Sport say that he was not impressed with his full-backs’ performance against Bayern, that being in regards to their ability to play with the high-line.

Flick is fully aware that Real Madrid will try to exploit his side’s high-line with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Because of this, his defenders will need to be adept with being able to recover quickly, and this is something that Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde will need to get right at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Flick can use Friday’s training session to fine-tune his work, as he aims to put everything together ahead of his first competitive El Clasico meeting as Barcelona manager.