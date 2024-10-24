Hansi Flick delivers important message to Barcelona players ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona are in a very good place at the moment, with Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich being their 11th win in 13 matches this season. Hansi Flick has been a revelation since taking over from Xavi Hernandez during the summer, and this methods appear to be working wonders.

Flick’s messages have been well-received, and this latest one was delivered after training on Thursday – the first team’s penultimate session before El Clasico on Saturday evening. As per Diario AS, the coach’s words were rather simple: “it’s time to rest, sleep well and recover!”

Barcelona are one of many teams to have an extremely busy fixture schedule during the first half of the season, so avoiding injuries is crucial to success. Flick recognises that proper recuperation helps in this process.

It’s clear that Flick will keep things somewhat light for his Barcelona players during Friday’s session, as he aims to have his squad as fresh as possible for the Santiago Bernabeu showdown against Real Madrid.