Ex-Rangers and Wolves striker critical of La Liga referees – “Here they give you a yellow card for everything”

Fabio Silva’s career has taken a downturn in recent years, but he is determined to get things back on track at Las Palmas, whom he has joined on loan for the 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old has made a solid start to life in Gran Canaria, having scored twice in his first six appearances – the latest of those goals came in the victory over Valencia earlier this week.

Speaking to the media on Thursday (via Marca), Silva has admitted that La Liga is the league that he has enjoyed the most in his playing career.

“I’ve been in many leagues, but La Liga was the one I liked the most. Also because of culture and that my Spanish is not bad either. I’ve seen that in La Liga there are many players who like to have the ball, combine and play more associated football. We have that quality to play like this because we have players who like the ball. We have to continue like this to try to do things right.”

While Silva does enjoy Spanish football, he does not appear to have the greatest appreciation for La Liga’s referees – already, he has been shown yellow cards four times in his short Las Palmas career.

“I don’t receive the cards on purpose. I’ve come from more competitive leagues, where maybe calling a foul was more difficult. Here they call a foul and give you a yellow card for everything. Two of my yellows are for protesting and I have to be more careful about that. The other two did not and they were without doing anything and at the beginning of the games. I have to control the cards more. I come from two leagues where nothing is whistled and you always play.”