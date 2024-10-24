European round-up: Athletic Club and Real Sociedad pick up victories, Real Betis held at home

The European competition card wrapped up on Thursday, and three La Liga clubs were in actions. In the Europa League, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad took on Slavia Praha and Maccabi Tel Aviv respectively, while Real Betis were in Conference League action against FC Kobenhavn.

Athletic Club 1-0 Slavia Praha

Athletic Club’s impressive start to the Europa League has continued with a narrow victory against Slavia Praha at San Mames. Nico Williams’ first half strike was enough for Los Leones, who move on to seven points from their opening three league phase matches.

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2 Real Sociedad

After back-to-back disappointments against OGC Nice and Anderlecht, Real Sociedad secured their first Europa League victory of the season in Belgrade. Jon Pacheco and Sergio Gomez scored for the visitors, while Dor Turgemann netted a late consolation for Maccabi Tel Aviv, who also had Osher Davida sent off.

Real Betis 1-1 FC Kobenhavn

Betis’ disappointing start to their Europa Conference League campaign has continued, as they were held at home by FC Kobenhavn. Ez Abde scored the opener inside 10 minutes, but Kevin Dijks’ late penalty meant that it was a share of the spoils at the Benito Villamarin.