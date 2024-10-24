Erling Haaland intrigued by Real Madrid move – but he is not pushing for Manchester City exit

Erling Haaland is someone that has been regularly linked with La Liga’s big two over the last few years. Both clubs were very keen on signing him before he left for Manchester City, and although they missed out, their interest has still remained.

Barcelona reportedly view Haaland as their dream successor to Robert Lewandowski, although Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on him, despite having already signed Kylian Mbappe. A deal could be sought in 2025 or 2026, if it is deemed necessary.

According to Sky Sports (via MD), Haaland would be keen on a move to Real Madrid. Man City would be powerless to stop a deal from taking place if his €150m release clause were to be activated. However, Haaland’s interest is not excessive, as Marca say that the Norwegian marksman is not actively looking to leave Man City anytime soon.

There’s no doubt that Haaland would be a top signing for Real Madrid, and he would be the natural striker that they currently do not possess. However, it could also be overkill if they pick up up, considering the abundance of attacking firepower that they already have at their disposal.