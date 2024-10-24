Barcelona

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller holds no grudge after loss – ‘I like Barcelona as a club and a place’

Barcelona finally got revenge after a series of six defeats against Bayern Munich, most notably their 8-2 loss to the Bavarian side in 2020, which definitively brought an end to their golden era. The Blaugrana enjoyed themselves once again on Wednesday night though, thumping Bayern 4-1 at Montjuic. One of the pantomime villains, Thomas Mueller, was gracious in defeat.

The veteran German forward started but could not impact the match in the fashion he wanted, and was withdrawn after an hour. He was whistled off by the home crowd.

Mueller has never been shy to express his views on his own side or opponents, and frequently enjoyed Bayern’s victories with jokes and puns, something that tends to wind up the opposition. Barcelona have been one of his favourite victims.

He was asked about the ‘lack of love’ for him in Barcelona after the match on Movistar+.

“I know that, I know that, I think it’s sporting. But I like Barcelona as a city, as a club, I like to see them playing, in the very good times before my career. It’s true that I have always, or most of the time, had good times against Barcelona.”

“But as you can see, it’s a lot of work to do, today it didn’t work out for us. It’s not a good night,” Muller explained after the match.

Barcelona will feel they have slayed the Bayern demon, having competed on a level footing with the German giants. Now they will go into El Clasico on Saturday night with plenty of confidence, looking to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. The Catalans are on a painful run of four straight defeats to their rivals Real Madrid.

