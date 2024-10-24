Barcelona summit takes place between Joan Laporta, Deco and Jorge Mendes

The transfer window may be closed, but Barcelona are still doing plenty of work behind the scenes. Contract renewals have been the focus in recent weeks, although the 2025 market is still something that is being focused on by the club’s sporting department, led by sporting director Deco.

Joan Laporta is also involved, and on Thursday, the two met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, whom they both have a close relationship with. As reported by Jijantes (via MD), the trio held a summit in a Barcelona restaurant.

The exact reason for the meeting is unknown, although there is speculation that Lamine Yamal’s contract renewal could have been on the agenda. In terms of possible transfer targets, FC Porto goalkeeper is represented by Mendes, and Deco is believed to be a big fan of the Portuguese international.

Despite the club’s ailing finances, it remains a very busy time for Barcelona. And it promises to stay that way as 2025 approaches.