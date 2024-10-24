Barcelona starlet signs new three-year contract with €100m release clause

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been focusing on first team contract renewals. The likes of Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Pedri have all been in discussions with Deco and the remainder of the club’s sporting department, and this has also been the case for Gerard Martin.

During the summer, Martin was promoted to Hansi Flick’s first team, where he has been acting as Alejandro Balde’s backup. He’s made 10 appearances across all competitions, with three of those being starts (vs Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal and Osasuna).

Barcelona are pleased with Martin’s progress, which is why work has been ongoing to agree a new contract. This process is now complete, with MD saying that the 22-year-old has signed on until 2028.

As part of the agreement, Barcelona will install a €100m release clause in Martin’s new contract, which they can use to deter any interested parties from signing him. An official announcement of the deal is expected soon.