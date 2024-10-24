Barcelona star struggling in bid to be fit for El Clasico

Barcelona have recovered Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez in the last week, with all three players returning after respective injury problems. This is undoubtedly good news for Hansi Flick, although it looks more and more likely that he will be without Eric Garcia for this weekend’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garcia pulled out during the warm-up before Sunday’s comprehensive victory against Sevilla. He also missed the Bayern Munich match on Wednesday, although there has been hope that he’ll return before the weekend.

However, MD have reported that Garcia is still yet to return to training. With only two days to go until Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season, it seems unlikely that the 24-year-old will be in contention.

Garcia would not have started for Barcelona, as Flick looks set to continue with Marc Casado and Pedri as his defensive midfielders. However, he would still be a significant miss, as he also provides necessary cover at centre-back.