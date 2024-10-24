Barcelona set to delay Spotify Camp Nou return until start of 2025-26 season

The Spotify Camp Nou has been undergoing renovation work since the summer of 2023, and although Barcelona had expected to be able to return to their home stadium by the end of this year, it has now been practically ruled out. They will remain at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic for the foreseeable future, which will now be even longer than expected.

As hopes of a 2024 return had been all-but ended, Barcelona had set a new goal of being back at the Spotify Camp Nou in February. However, Relevo say that the club is now set to delay their return once again, with plans now being to spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign in Montjuic.

This is not set in stone, and Barcelona will still aim to be back home by the time the current season ends. However, plans are already being made to extend their lease at the Estadi Olimpic, which will be done as a contingency measure at the very least.

If Barcelona do stay away from the Spotify Camp Nou until next season, it’s expected that their first home match of the 2025-26 campaign would not be until September – the idea is for their opening three fixtures to be away, which would give more time for the stadium to be ready.