Barcelona fans smile following encounter between Alphonso Davies and Hansi Flick amid transfer talk

It was a near-perfect night on Wednesday for Barcelona and the good mood was ubiquitous at Montjuic, at least for those not wearing Bayern Munich regalia. Scrolling through the photos continues to give Culers fresh joy though.

One of the scenes that will have brought a wry smile to many a face was the amicable encounter between Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Bayern’s Alphonso Davies. The pair were seen sharing a hug and chatting after the game, which Sport says is confirmation of the good relationship between the two, amid talk that the Catalan side could be interested in a move for Davies next summer.

Pedri: "I'm in one of my best moments. It's been a long time since I was like this physically and now I'm managing to have this regularity. I have found something that is doing very well for me and the truth is that I'm enjoying playing at Barça, which was my dream as a child." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 24, 2024

The same outlet have claimed that Barcelona believe Flick’s relationship with Davies could be key to potentially convincing the Canadian to join the club, if they do offer him a deal. He is out of contract in 2025, and negotiations with Bayern appear to be at a standstill, while Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with the left-back. Flick has worked wonders, but if his conversation with Davies on the pitch had material impact on the Canadian’s future, then Barcelona might think about giving him a new deal too.

Image via Sport.