Atletico Madrid complain to UEFA over controversial penalty decision in Lille defeat

Atletico Madrid fell to their second successive Champions League defeat on Wednesday, as they lost 3-1 at home to Lille – who have now beaten both Madrid clubs in this season’s competition. However, the hosts were furious at the circumstances surrounding their defeat, and especially the moment where proceedings turned against them.

With the match poised at 1-1, Lille were awarded a controversial penalty after Koke Resurreccion was adjudged to have handled inside the area. VAR confirmed the decision, which Atleti head coach Diego Simeone could not believe. He’s not the only one at Los Colchoneros, and the club has now complained to UEFA over the decision, as per Marca.

Atletico Madrid’s view is that the penalty was “invented” by the refereeing team, which is why they want answers from UEFA. They may get them, but unfortunately, it will do little in the grand scheme of things as the defeat will still count.