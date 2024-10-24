Arsenal, Liverpool keeping tabs on Real Madrid star ahead of possible transfer opportunity

Arda Guler’s second season as a Real Madrid is following similar patterns to his first. Carlo Ancelotti continues to not count on him as a starter, as he’s only been included in the line-up on three occasions. For now, he’s calm about the situation, although it may not be long until his frustrations get out of hand.

Guler continues to prioritise staying at Real Madrid, where he is convinced that things will work out. However, he could look elsewhere if his opportunities remain limited, and if that happens, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring Guler’s situation at Real Madrid, as they believe that a transfer opportunity could open in the next couple of years.

Both clubs have scouted the Turkish playmaker in recent months, so they are on top of the situation. Real Madrid continue to count on him now, although they may cash in at some stage if he remains as a squad player.