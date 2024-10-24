Alaves defender addresses ‘fake news’ amid intriguing contract situation

Alaves defender Abdel Abqar was one of the prominent names of their success last season, as Luis Garcia Plaza’s side cruised to a midtable finish after being promoted the previous year. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he was heavily linked with a move in the summer.

Osasuna had reportedly identified Abqar as a potential replacement for David Garcia, but ended up signing Enzo Boyomo from Real Valladolid. Alaves Sporting Director Sergio Gonzalez has said that it is up to him to give the green light for a contract renewal.

“He has had renewal offers on the table throughout the last few months, and he has not given us a definitive yes. Our responsibility is to show him that he is a fundamental pillar, but it depends on him. Two don’t dance if one doesn’t want to. We would love for him to continue.”

As detailed by Superdeporte, Abqar responded to an article on his Instagram claiming he had made a decision on his contract as ‘fake news,’, before commenting directly on Gonzalez’s words, again on social media.

“Fake news. You do like the lies and the show. I will speak soon and let it be known that two do not dance if one does not want to,” the 25-year-old said defiantly.

Abqar has been linked with a move to Sevilla more recently, and after a solid season last year, it would be no surprise if a side with European aspirations was to try and tempt him. Being available on a free will also open up the market for him, and El Glorioso will have a tough job hanging onto him. Abqar has started all 10 of Alaves’ games this season, performing well.

Image via Europa Press