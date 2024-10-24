Barcelona hold meeting with agent to discuss new contract for star midfielder

Barcelona have a feel-good factor at the moment, and there is no better time to negotiate new contracts when people are enjoying their work. That likely includes Pedri, who Barcelona have marked out as a priority for a contract renewal.

According to Jijantes, agent Hector Peris attended the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday afternoon to continue talks with Sporting Director Deco. Pedri is top of Barcelona’s list of contract situations to resolve, and his current deal is up in 2026. The Blaugrana will no doubt do what they can to ensure an agreement is found before next summer, when they would be in a vulnerable position, but they are working with a predisposition from Pedri to sign a new deal.

Pedri González: "I've been a Barça fan since I was a kid, and with the defeats in the last few games against Bayern… We wanted to get back at them." pic.twitter.com/PQ5noeZOvY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 23, 2024

Peris also represents young German midfielder Noah Darvich, who was signed from Freiburg for €2.5m this year. He is also out of contract in 2026, and the Blaugrana are keen to discuss an extension for the 18-year-old too. Darvich was tipped as one of the most promising talents in Europe on arrival, but is yet to leave his mark at La Masia. Darvich has started twice for Barca Atletic this season in their nine games, one of which he missed through injury.