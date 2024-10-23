“We can’t let him fall” – Real Madrid players defiant in support of Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had a challenging season up until now, and it looked like becoming even more so when they trailed Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at half time of their Champions League fixture on Tuesday. However, they were able to rally back in spectacular fashion, scoring five second half goals to ensure a 5-2 success.

Because of these challenges, Carlo Ancelotti has been under significant pressure. He was again at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, but his players were determined to fight back in his honour. As per Marca, cries of “we can’t let the coach fall” had been heard from the Real Madrid dressing room.

There’s no doubt that Ancelotti is a very popular figure amongst his squad. Both parties haven’t got everything right in these opening weeks of the season, but Real Madrid will hope that the second half performance against Dortmund can prove to be a turning point – that can be shown at the weekend when Barcelona come to town for the first El Clasico meeting of the campaign.