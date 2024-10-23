“We are delighted” – Atletico Madrid chief speaks on proposed USA fixture against Barcelona

This week, there has been significant speculation in regards to La Liga hosting its first ever fixture in the United States. The proposed match is Barcelona’s match against Atletico Madrid, which is scheduled to take place on the 21st of December, just before the winter break.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Atleti have granted their approval for the fixture to be moved from Barcelona’s temporary home of the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. Enrique Cerezo, the club’s president, has now spoken publicly on the matter – he told the media (via MD) that he is open to the arrangement.

“Where the boss rules, the sailor does not rule. We don’t know anything about the match. If it is for the good of Spanish football, we are delighted to collaborate.”

The Spanish Football Federation have yet to give their approval, and there are doubts about whether that will happen. For now, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain somewhat in the dark.