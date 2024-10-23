Barcelona

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski comes back to haunt Bayern Munich as Barcelona re-take lead

Barcelona are aiming for back-to-back victories in the Champions League. They got off to an excellent start against Bayern Munich before being pegged back, although they have now re-taken the lead before half time at the Estadi Olimpic.

It was Raphinha that opened the scoring inside 60 seconds, although Harry Kane netted the equaliser for Bayern soon after. On 37 minutes, Barcelona have now hit the front again, as it’s Robert Lewandowski that has netted against his former club.

Fermin Lopez has been instrumental on his first start of the season. He played in Raphinha for the opener, and he has now set the ball on a plate for Lewandowski to score – it’s the Polish striker’s 15th goal of the season in only 13 appearances.

It’s been a hectic evening so far in Catalonia, but Barcelona have now re-gained control of proceedings. Hansi Flick will hope that he can see it out to ensure success against his former employers.

