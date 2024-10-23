WATCH: Raphinha scores inside 60 seconds as Barcelona get off to dream start against Bayern Munich

Barcelona are hoping to make it back-to-back victories in the Champions League, as they take on Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering MD3 clash in the league phase. Hansi Flick is facing off against his former club, and he has had a dream start too, with the hosts scoring inside 60 seconds.

Fermin Lopez is making his first start of the season, and it was he that set up Raphinha to open the scoring. The Brazilian winger was played through 1-on-1 with Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and he scored excellent composure to coolly slot into the back of the net.

Barcelona lead within a minute against Bayern Munich through Raphinha 🤯 What a season he's having 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z7XIFPjgy6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2024

Raphinha está a un nivel colosal. 🤯 La temporada pasada fue el mejor contra el PSG y hoy no será menos contra el Bayern. 😌 De momento lo demuestra con el primer gol del partido. ⚽pic.twitter.com/Ja0IhDNu3u — Black (@BlxckNews) October 23, 2024

AN ELECTRIC START! ⚡️ Raphinha strikes for Barcelona less than a minute into the game 💥 pic.twitter.com/p8cCf64RF5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 23, 2024

Barcelona could not have asked for a better start to proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic. It’s a big week for Flick and his players, as they also prepare to take on Real Madrid on Saturday. As things stand, they will be going into that showdown fixture in very good spirits, although it is still early days in this match.