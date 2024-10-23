WATCH: Raphinha nets hat-trick goal as Barcelona extend lead over Bayern Munich

Barcelona are now well on their way to a second successive victory in the Champions League. The match against Bayern Munich has featured several twists and turns, but the hosts have now gone 4-1 up at the Estadi Olimpic.

The match has so far belonged to Raphinha. He opened the scoring inside 60 seconds, and also scored just before half time to make it 3-1. In between those goals, Harry Kane equalised for Bayern before Robert Lewandowski netted against his former club.

Raphinha has now added his third of the evening, just over 10 minutes into the second period.

THAT'S NOW A HAT-TRICK FOR RAPHINHA AGAINST BAYERN MUNICH 🤯 What a ball it was from Lamine Yamal 🎯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ccYCYrPEOq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2024

🤯 El pase de Lamine Yamal para el Hat Trick de Raphinha. pic.twitter.com/0rA7NZ5imH — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) October 23, 2024

It’s another excellent finish from Raphinha, as he collected Lamine Yamal’s delightful through ball before firing beyond Manuel Neuer for the third time.

Barcelona have not been overly convincing, but they have ben ruthless in attack. As things stand, they are preparing for the weekend’s El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid in the best way possible.