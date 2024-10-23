Barcelona

WATCH: Raphinha doubles up as Barcelona extend lead over Bayern Munich to 3-1

Barcelona are seeking a second successive victory in the Champions League, and as things stand, they are on course to achieve that. Hansi Flick’s side have battled hard against Bayern Munich, and at the end of a hectic first half, they’ve made it 3-1.

Raphinha opened the scoring for the hosts inside 60 seconds, although Bayern found an equaliser soon after through the prolific Harry Kane. On 37 minutes, Robert Lewandowski netted against his former club to restore Barcelona’s lead, and now Raphinha has added his second of the evening to extend the advantage.

It’s an excellent individual goal from Raphinha, as he bends the ball into the far corner of Manuel Neuer’s net with his weaker right foot – his outstanding start to the season continues.

Barcelona have rode their luck at times in this one, but they now have a somewhat comfortable lead. Hansi Flick will hope that his side can see it out from here.

