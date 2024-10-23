WATCH: Harry Kane fires Bayern Munich back level against Barcelona

Barcelona made a flying start to their Champions League showdown clash against Bayern Munich, but with the match still in its early stages, they have now been pegged back.

Raphinha fired home inside 60 seconds to give Barcelona a dream opening at the Estadi Olimpic. However, the equaliser has now come on 18 minutes. Bayern and Harry Kane had warned the hosts eight minutes prior as they had a goal ruled out by VAR, but their latest effort will stand, meaning that it’s now 1-1.

Harry Kane gets his 14th goal of the season to equalise for Bayern Munich 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nyPLeRSpsv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2024

Hansi Flick has his side playing a very high line in this match, and they have now been punished for it. It’s good work by Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry in the build-up, and Kane makes no mistake – as is so often the case.

Barcelona must now regroup after being pegged back. They can cause Bayern plenty of problems with their attacking presence, although there are plenty of concerns in defence, as has already been shown.