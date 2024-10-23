UFC fighter “threatens” La Liga chief Javier Tebas over El Clasico scheduling

The biggest match of the La Liga season so far takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Real Madrid take on Barcelona in El Clasico, and it promises to be a spectacular occasion. However, one celebrity supporter of Los Blancos will not be able to view it.

Ilia Topuria is a leading fighter in the UFC, and on Saturday evening, he faces Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight world championship title fight. The bout is due to kick-off around 9pm CET, which is the same time as El Clasico.

Topuria isn’t happy about this, and he even “threatened” La Liga president Javier Tebas when speaking to the media on Wednesday, as per MD.

“Let’s see if I’ve made a mistake – instead of knocking out Holloway, I have to knock out the person responsible for putting that match at the same time and the same day as my fight. We’re going for Javier Tebas, he’s next.”

Topuria may not be able to watch, but he will be cheering on his beloved Real Madrid from Abu Dhabi, where his fight takes place.