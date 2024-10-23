Second Real Madrid star ruled out of Barcelona game following Borussia Dortmund comeback

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a wave of euphoria to ride into El Clasico after an inspired second half comeback against Borussia Dortmund, but it has come at a price. After Rodrygo Goes limped off with a hamstring tear, Thibaut Courtois is also set to miss their Saturday night date with Barcelona.

The Belgian goalkeeper has suffered a muscle injury in his adductor in his left leg, and will not be available against the league leaders, as confirmed by Marca. Courtois had missed two games earlier in the season against Lille and Villarreal through a muscle problem too, and now Andriy Lunin will be called upon by Ancelotti again. Courtois is set to miss their games against Valencia and AC Milan in the Champions League too, spending two weeks recovering. He will undergo a scan tomorrow to confirm the injury.

Thibaut Courtois🗣️ "I got angry because they played too easy near the area. Brandt, who has a good shot, shot, I made a good save, but it could've gone into the top corner and it was 0-3 at the break. We had to wake up and react, but we won't always react."#RealMadrid (Sport) pic.twitter.com/D7hQ8FUZU4 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 23, 2024

As happened in the Spanish Supercup last season, it looks as if it will be two back-up goalkeepers for El Clasico, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out long-term. Despite the signing of Wojciech Szczesny, Inaki Pena has played in goal since. At the very least for Ancelotti, Lunin has been tested and proven at the highest level, playing a key role in their league and Champions League double last season, but Courtois will be missed.

His absence, as well as Rodrygo’s injury, are added to Dani Carvajal and David Alaba on the sidelines for Ancelotti. Brahim Diaz is also unlikely to be available, although he did return to training earlier this week. Courtois showed once again in the Dortmund game just how crucial he is to them, even if Lunin is a quality back-up.