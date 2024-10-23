Reported Real Madrid defensive target signs new contract until 2029

French central defender Castello Lukeba has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, amid plenty of speculation over his future. His new deal will keep him in Germany until 2029, if he fulfils it.

Lukeba said that Leipzig were the ‘right step for his development’, and that the people at the club had ‘quickly become like a second family’ to him. The 21-year-old signed for €30m from Olympique Lyon just last summer, but the interest from various top clubs has inspired Leipzig to give him a wage rise. All the same, it is unlikely to quieten talk of a potential move for him in 2025 given his impressive form.

#RBLeizpig have confirmed that Castello Lukeba has signed a new deal until 2029. pic.twitter.com/S5SkLy9eNN — Football España (@footballespana_) October 23, 2024

Real Madrid are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements for next summer, and Lukeba is one of the names that has been linked with them. Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly watching Lukeba too, but taking into acount his age, and Leipzig’s resources, he will cost a significant fee. Los Blancos have also been linked with Yarek Gasiorowski of Valencia and Vitor Reis of Palmeiras.

Image via RB Leipzig