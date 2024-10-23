Real Madrid target has €90m release clause in new contract

Real Madrid are expected to move for a new central defender in 2025, after failing to replace Nacho Fernandez or Rafa Marin during the summer. David Alaba’s extended absence has caused problems for Carlo Ancelotti, so it would be no surprise if the issue was addressed as early as January.

A left-sided option is wanted, and of those being followed by Real Madrid, the most high-profile target is Castello Lukeba. The 21-year-old has been watched for several months, and for now at least, he is someone that is high on the shortlist.

On Wednesday, Lukeba signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, although that is not expected to play any part in whether or not he leaves in 2025. According to Relevo, in that deal is a €90m release clause.

Leipzig would be unable to stop Lukeba leaving if this were triggered by any club. Real Madrid could look to do so, although it’s more likely that they would try to negotiate a more favourable deal.