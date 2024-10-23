Real Madrid receive positive injury news ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid have been left reeling in the aftermath of Tuesday’s Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund, as it has been confirmed that Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo Goes will play no part in Saturday’s first El Clasico fixture of the season. These absences will be a huge miss for Los Blancos, although there is some good news for Carlo Ancelotti.

As per Marca, Brahim Diaz is progressing well from the adductor injury he suffered against Real Sociedad in September. The Moroccan attacker is said to be rushing his recovery in order to be involved against Barcelona.

Initially, Brahim was supposed to be out for three months, but if he can return by the weekend, his recovery time would be exactly half.

Rodrygo’s injury does give Brahim more chances to start, although if he does return for the weekend, he would be on the bench only. Nevertheless, having him available would be excellent news for Real Madrid, who known that a victory over their bitter rivals would ensure that they go joint-top of the La Liga standings.